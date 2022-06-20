Advertisement
Share
California

2 people fatally shot at Oxnard transportation center

A street view of the Oxnard Transit Center building
A street view of the Oxnard Transit Center in November 2018.
(Google)
By Itzel Luna
Share

The Oxnard Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning that left a 34-year-old woman and 55-year-old man dead at the Oxnard transportation center.

Police were called to the transit center at 201 E. 4th St. at 6:30 a.m. following reports of two people who were unresponsive and bleeding, according to authorities. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene and their identities are being withheld pending family notification. One victim is believed to have been homeless, police said.

The two victims were found seated on a bench on the train station platform along the tracks, north of the transportation center, according to police. The timeline of the shooting is still being determined, but police said they believe the victims died several hours prior to being found.

"Boxnard" mural by artist Hüicho Lé, titled “Dinastia Garcia".

Travel

The best things to do in Oxnard (a.k.a. ‘Boxnard’), according to a local pro boxer

Pro fighter Hugo Centeno Jr. describes his city’s boxing heritage, as well as the streets, taco trucks and landmarks that travelers should experience.

According to Sgt. Edgar Fernandez, the investigation is still in its early stages. He said no arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

The city of Oxnard is offering a $25,000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of any individual responsible for the homicides. Investigators are encouraging anyone who might have information relating to the case to contact Det. Kaya Boysan at (805) 385-7645.

Detectives are also asking the public to upload any videos or photographs they might have of the incident at oxnardpd.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/201eastfourthotc. Uploaded files can remain anonymous and will be automatically logged into the Oxnard Police Department’s digital evidence system.

California
Itzel Luna

Itzel Luna is a breaking news intern on the Fast Break Desk at the Los Angeles Times. Luna is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Stanford University, where she works as a student activism beat reporter. She previously served as a College Journalism Network fellow for Cal Matters, where she covered higher education reporting for private colleges in California. She’s also worked as a news intern for KTLA. Luna is originally from the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement