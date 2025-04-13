Violent weekend in South L.A. leaves one dead, two others injured

An LAPD officer gets into his patrol car in downtown Los Angeles.

Three people were shot, one of them fatally, during three incidents in the same part of South Los Angeles over the weekend, authorities said Sunday.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said the shootings were under investigation, but couldn’t say whether the incidents, which took place within a mile of each other in the Green Meadows area, were related.

On Friday, officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to the 700 block of East 108th Street, where a teenage girl was found shot, according to LAPD Officer Tony Im.

Advertisement

Investigators told ABC7 that the girl — who was listed by police as approximately 13 years old — was shot in the head while inside her home.

Police didn’t have an update on her condition Sunday. ABC7 had previously reported that she was in “critical but stable” condition.

A day later, a woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 10200 block of South San Pedro Street, Im said. The woman, described as approximately 31 years old, was pronounced dead at the hospital, Im said.

Advertisement

On Sunday morning, yet another person was shot, this time in the area of 103rd Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to police.

During that incident, which was reported around 4:15 a.m., two men in a blue truck pulled up alongside a third person while he was sitting in his vehicle and opened fire, authorities said.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, said LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman.