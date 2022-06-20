Advertisement
California

$60,000 worth of meth hidden in child car seats is seized at California checkpoint

Bags of methamphetamine in child booster seats
A total of 26.9 pounds of methamphetamine was found in the vehicle in Murrieta, equating to a total street value of $60,000, authorities said.
(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Itzel Luna
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Protection officers arrested a United States citizen who attempted to smuggle $60,000 worth of methamphetamine in child booster seats at a checkpoint in Murrieta, the agency said.

While conducting a vehicle stop north of the Newton Azrak Border Patrol Station on Interstate 15 on Wednesday, agents intercepted a car with two adults and their four children. After inspection, the unit’s K9 team alerted the agents of the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, the agency said.

Several packages containing a “white crystal substance” was found inside the three booster seats, and the substance then tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the agency. There was a total of 26.9 pounds of the substance found in the vehicle, equating to a total street value of $60,000, authorities said.

According to the agency, the driver of the vehicle was turned over to the Inland Crackdown Allied Taskforce for prosecution and the vehicle was seized by Border Patrol. The mother and four children were released.

“Our agents continue to work around the clock to protect our communities,” said Aaron M. Heitke, the chief patrol agent at the San Diego Sector Border Patrol office. “Drug smugglers will use any means necessary to get their poison onto our streets. Nothing is sacred to them, not even family.”

California
Itzel Luna

Itzel Luna is a breaking news intern on the Fast Break Desk at the Los Angeles Times. Luna is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Stanford University, where she works as a student activism beat reporter. She previously served as a College Journalism Network fellow for Cal Matters, where she covered higher education reporting for private colleges in California. She’s also worked as a news intern for KTLA. Luna is originally from the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.

