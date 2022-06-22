1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on San Francisco Muni train near the Castro
Two people were shot on a San Francisco public transit train on Wednesday morning.
The incident left one person dead and another person injured and sent to a nearby hospital, according to a social media post from San Francisco County Supervisor Myrna Melgar. The second person reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries, according a Twitter post from Raj Vaswani, a commander with the San Francisco Police Department.
The shooting occurred around 9:54 a.m. inside the a San Francisco Muni train between the Forest Hill and Castro stations within the city. The perpetrator ran out of the train at the Castro station, according to Melgar.
Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman and a man dead on a bench on the train station platform along the tracks, authorities said.
The area is not being considered an active shooter situation, according to Melgar.
