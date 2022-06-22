Photos: Funeral held for LAPD officer killed in training accident

Colleagues and friends gathered at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on Wednesday to bid farewell to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Houston Ryan Tipping, who died after suffering a spinal cord injury during a training accident at the agency’s Elysian Park academy.

Tipping’s father fought back tears as he paid tribute to his son, publicly professing “how much I love my son, how proud I am of him.’”

“My son Houston was naturally kind,” he said. “He genuinely cared about people. He had the perfect character to be an LAPD officer.”

LAPD officers carry the casket of Officer Houston R. Tipping. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

According to LAPD Chief Michel Moore, Tipping was “an officer who held such promise for this city.”

Tipping, 32, died May 29. He is survived by his parents, Richard and Shirley; his stepfather, Bob; his siblings Kat and Tyler; and his girlfriend, Brittany.

The five-year department veteran worked out of the LAPD’s Devonshire Division.

Tom Parry of Huntington Beach, left, and other members of the Patriot Guard Riders stand at attention as the Tipping family arrives at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Family and friends mourn the loss of Officer Tipping. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Family, friends, city officials and fellow officers pay tribute. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Family and friends comfort one another during the memorial. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Family, friends, city officials and fellow officers honor Officer Tipping. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Retired LAPD Officer Ron Batesole and other members of the Patriot Guard Riders stood at the entrance to Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills as the Tipping family arrived. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Family, friends, city officials and fellow officers pay respects. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

City News Service contributed to this story.