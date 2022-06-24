All the things California is doing to protect abortion rights after Roe vs. Wade reversal
With Roe vs. Wade now dead, liberal California finds itself more than ever as the vanguard for abortion rights.
Red states are now pushing to end abortions immediately, while California is encouraging women to come here to have the procedures.
California’s leadership on abortion rights dates back to the 1970s, when then-Gov. Ronald Reagan, a conservative Republican, signed the nation’s most liberal abortion law.
The state legalized abortion in 1967, years before the Roe vs. Wade decision, and those protections have since been expanded by the Legislature and governor, the California Supreme Court and a 1972 voter-approved state constitutional amendment protecting privacy rights. Those protections include funding for abortions provided to low-income women covered by the Medi-Cal program and the right for minors to obtain an abortion without parental consent.
The state has become more liberal and Democratic since. And over the last few years, California has moved to be a leader in providing access for abortions.
Here is a breakdown of what California is doing:
Enshrining abortion, contraceptive rights in state Constitution
The proposal would not expand California’s already progressive reproductive healthcare laws that ensure a woman’s right to abortion and birth control, including the rights of minors to access services without parental notification or consent.
California legislative leaders introduced a bill Wednesday that would ask voters to enshrine abortion and contraceptive rights in the state Constitution.
California’s Constitution includes broad rights of privacy but has no explicit protection for abortion services.
The nation’s abortion provider in a post-Roe world
The state has been preparing for an influx from areas of the country where bans will be resurrected for the first time since 1973, with various bills and budget proposals calling for millions of dollars to be set aside for abortion services for the uninsured, workforce programs to increase providers and to assist patients traveling from other states.
The law eliminates co-pay and deductible fees for abortions, as California lawmakers prepare for a potential overturning of Roe vs. Wade.
California would subsidize abortion services for uninsured, out-of-state patients under Newsom plan
The subsidies are included in a $125-million abortion services plan Newsom will send to legislators on Friday as part of his revised state budget.
Defiant state leaders stood ready Tuesday to protect residents and nonresidents alike from any federal rollbacks of abortion rights.
More California nurse practitioners could work independently, offer abortions under new bill
The bill is one of several introduced this year by California Democrats as countermeasures to restrictive abortion laws passed in other states.
California lawmakers are debating a bill to eliminate out-of-pocket costs that proponents say often prevent people from obtaining abortions.
California wants to be the nation’s abortion provider. That may be easier said than done.
The state has made its position on abortion clear: California wants to be a safe haven for reproductive rights. But will the state be able to fulfill that role?
Center of a new political movement
There are clear political dynamics to California officials’ decision to embrace abortion rights. Here is how that is playing out.
Column: Ronald Reagan once signed nation’s most liberal abortion law in California. How politics have changed
Fifty-five years ago this month, California enacted the nation’s most liberal abortion law. Back then, more legislators used to think for themselves, columnist George Skelton writes.
The threat to Roe vs. Wade enables Gov. Gavin Newsom to pivot to a familiar campaign strategy: focusing on what’s perceived as a conservative threat.
Column: ‘It’s really none of his business.’ On abortion, San Francisco sides with Pelosi over archbishop
Constituents overwhelmingly say the prelate was wrong to deny Holy Communion to the House speaker.
A California constitutional amendment could turn almost every California election into a referendum on abortion in November.
Column: Poised to overturn Roe vs. Wade, Supreme Court gives Democrats a leg up in elections
How much the Republican Party is hurt won’t be known until the November election, but it will be hurt, columnist George Skelton writes.
Column: Texas abortion law gives gun-controlling California, gun lobby something to agree on
The Supreme Court and the Lone Star State inadvertently provided a clear shot for California to fire away at gun manufacturers and dealers, columnist George Skelton says.
