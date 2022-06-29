Explosion destroys Victorville home; 40-year-old woman seriously injured

A 40-year-old woman was seriously injured in an explosion that destroyed a Victorville home early Wednesday, city officials said.

Around 3 a.m., the Victorville Fire Department began receiving reports of an explosion and a fire at a home in the 14900 block of Adalane Court, city spokesperson Sue Jones said.

Crews found a 40-year-old woman, so far the only known occupant of the home, with severe injuries.

The woman was flown to a nearby hospital and was in critical but stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The explosion “leveled” the home, Jones said, and fire crews spent about three hours putting out the resulting fire. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Footage captured by KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed the charred and splintered wreckage of the home surrounding a blackened crater, with what appeared to be a vehicle in the driveway and debris strewn onto adjacent homes and yards.

Jones said the explosion sent debris as far as a block away.

At least two homes adjacent to the explosion were damaged and red-tagged, displacing four residents. However, no other injuries were reported.

The city will be offering debris removal and structural inspections for nearby homes, Jones said.