California

NBA forward Miles Bridges reportedly arrested in L.A. on suspicion of domestic violence

A Lakers player guards a Hornets player palming a basketball
Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony, left, guards Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges during a January game in Charlotte, N.C.
(Jacob Kupferman / Associated Press)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Basketball player Miles Bridges has reportedly been arrested in Los Angeles on a felony warrant.

Officer Matthew Cruz, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, confirmed to The Times that a 24-year-old named Miles Bridges was arrested Wednesday in West L.A. on a warrant, but Cruz was not able to confirm information about the warrant, further information about the case or whether the person arrested is the NBA player.

TMZ reported Wednesday that Bridges was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

Bridges turned himself in after an alleged physical altercation that occurred Tuesday, according to the website.

Los Angeles County jail records show Bridges was arrested at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday.

He was released on $130,000 bail, records show. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 20.

Jail records did not state the nature of the suspected crime other than its felony status.

Bridges is a forward for the Charlotte Hornets.

He appeared in 80 games during the 2021-22 season and will be a restricted free agent when the NBA’s free agency period begins Thursday afternoon, according to the league.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

