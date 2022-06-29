NBA forward Miles Bridges reportedly arrested in L.A. on suspicion of domestic violence

Basketball player Miles Bridges has reportedly been arrested in Los Angeles on a felony warrant.

Officer Matthew Cruz, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, confirmed to The Times that a 24-year-old named Miles Bridges was arrested Wednesday in West L.A. on a warrant, but Cruz was not able to confirm information about the warrant, further information about the case or whether the person arrested is the NBA player.

TMZ reported Wednesday that Bridges was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

Bridges turned himself in after an alleged physical altercation that occurred Tuesday, according to the website.

Advertisement

Los Angeles County jail records show Bridges was arrested at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday.

He was released on $130,000 bail, records show. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 20.

Jail records did not state the nature of the suspected crime other than its felony status.

Bridges is a forward for the Charlotte Hornets.

He appeared in 80 games during the 2021-22 season and will be a restricted free agent when the NBA’s free agency period begins Thursday afternoon, according to the league.