‘Vanderpump Rules’ alum James Kennedy arrested in Burbank on suspicion of domestic violence
James Kennedy, a DJ and longtime cast member of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules,” was arrested Tuesday in Burbank on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence.
The 32-year-old reality TV personality (full name James Kennedy Georgiou) was arrested after officers arrived at a residence in the area around 11:30 p.m., responding to a call about an argument between a man and a woman, a Burbank Police Department spokesperson said in a statement to The Times.
“The investigation determined it was a domestic incident, leading to Mr. Georgiou’s arrest,” the spokesperson said.
‘Vanderpump Rules’ will host a new cast for Season 12. Some fans worry a reboot may fail to capture the lightning in a bottle the show once had.
Kennedy was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence and released after posting $20,000 in bail, according to TMZ, which first reported the arrest. Charges are pending investigation by the Burbank City Attorney’s Office.
A representative for Kennedy did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.
Kennedy joined the cast of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” in 2014, a year after its 2013 debut. He has appeared in more than 190 episodes, according to IMDb, and will be among the original stars bidding farewell to the series as it revamps its cast ahead of Season 12.
This season, the show offered a profound lesson in what to do when you find yourself kicked to the proverbial curb, like almost everyone in Los Angeles eventually is.
Amid Bravo’s announcement in November, Kennedy wrote on Instagram,”this is a bittersweet ending for me” but expressed excitement for his life beyond reality TV. He has since focused on his career as a DJ.
Kennedy, who was previously engaged to co-star Rachel Leviss (a major figure in the infamous “VPR” cheating scandal), is dating astrology influencer Ally Lewber. It was unclear whether Lewber was involved in Tuesday’s incident.
The “VPR” alum and Lewber attended “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton‘s holiday party prior to his arrest, TMZ reported.
More to Read
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for everything about the TV shows and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.