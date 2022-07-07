Advertisement
Caltech and Pasadena City College locked down amid police activity

Caltech
The Pasadena Police Department placed Caltech, seen above, and Pasadena City College under lockdown Thursday afternoon.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
The Pasadena Police Department placed Caltech and Pasadena City College under lockdown Thursday afternoon, the universities tweeted.

The campuses were under a shared lockdown order as officers worked to apprehend “robbery suspects in the vicinity,” according to a tweet by Caltech at 4:03 p.m.

“If not on campus, do not come to campus,” the tweet said. “If on campus, please remain in place until you receive a release of the lockdown order.”

Pasadena City College officials tweeted a similar alert at 3:43 p.m. calling for anyone on campus to “lock doors and shelter in place until further notice.”

Pasadena police did not immediately respond to a request for information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

