Caltech and Pasadena City College locked down amid police activity
The Pasadena Police Department placed Caltech and Pasadena City College under lockdown Thursday afternoon, the universities tweeted.
The campuses were under a shared lockdown order as officers worked to apprehend “robbery suspects in the vicinity,” according to a tweet by Caltech at 4:03 p.m.
“If not on campus, do not come to campus,” the tweet said. “If on campus, please remain in place until you receive a release of the lockdown order.”
Pasadena City College officials tweeted a similar alert at 3:43 p.m. calling for anyone on campus to “lock doors and shelter in place until further notice.”
Pasadena police did not immediately respond to a request for information.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
