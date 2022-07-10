New 6th Street Viaduct officially opens to the public today

The new 6th Street Viaduct officially opens to pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists Sunday, six years after construction began to replace the old bridge that had served as a beloved Los Angeles landmark for nearly a century.

The new $588-million bridge, which spans the Los Angeles River and connects downtown to Boyle Heights, will be open to pedestrians and bicyclists from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It will then close and reopen to motorists at 7 p.m. A two-day celebration began Saturday with food truck vendors and musical performances.

Dubbed “The Ribbon of Light” for the thousands of LED lights tucked beneath the viaduct’s beams and between its 10 arches, it is a 3,500-foot-long “love letter to the city,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said Friday. The new viaduct, designed by architect Michael Maltzan, replaces a deteriorating Depression-era Art Deco bridge that was featured in movies such as “Grease” and “Terminator 2" and served as a monument for Angelenos before it was torn down in 2016.

The bridge features sidewalks for pedestrians as well as protected bike paths. The Bureau of Engineering has plans to build 12 acres of recreational space under the viaduct, which would include access to the Los Angeles River, an arts plaza and public art.