California

Gas prices dip across U.S., on average dropping 12 cents in last week

A man takes a photograph of a gas sign listing high prices at the Chevron station
Jim Moreno, 56, of Los Angeles, takes a photograph of a gas sign at the Chevron station at Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and Alameda Street in downtown Los Angeles in June.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
Prices at the pump continue to fall, dropping to the lowest point in the last month, as of Monday, according to the American Automobile Assn.

The U.S. average price for a regular-grade gallon is $4.67, down 12 cents over the last week and 34 cents from a month ago, according to AAA.

Despite an expected increase in demand for gas from July 4 travel, industry experts say that falling oil prices continue to drive down fuel prices.

“Less expensive oil usually means less expensive gas,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said in a statement.

But the national average price for gas is still $1.53 more than last July, AAA data show.

Gas prices in California, though, remain the highest in the nation, with the average price at $6.088 — though also trending down since earlier this summer, AAA data show. On June 14, the state’s average price for regular gas was $6.438.

Mono County, near the central Nevada border, leads the state in current prices, with an average of $7.01 a gallon, according to AAA. The average price in Los Angeles County is $6.148; in San Francisco it is $6.178; and in San Diego it is $6.077.

South Carolina, Georgia and Mississippi have the lowest average gas prices among states as of Monday, all below $4.19, according to AAA.

