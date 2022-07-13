L.A. city attorney candidate Faisal Gill temporarily ineligible to practice law in California

Faisal Gill, a leading candidate in the race to succeed Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer, is temporarily ineligible to practice law in California.

Gill’s license was placed on involuntary inactive status by the State Bar of California on July 1, according to the state bar’s website. Gill described the matter as “a small administrative oversight on my part, which will be rectified immediately.”

“It’s largely a matter of Mr. Gill missing an initial reporting deadline and late payment of the resulting penalty fee. Mr. Gill can remedy this by paying a $200 reentry fee, which will allow him to return to active status,” said Rick Coca, a spokesperson for the State Bar of California.

Gill paid the reinstatement fee Wednesday, according to a receipt shown to The Times, and said he “should be good to go.” The state bar confirmed that Gill would return to active status when it received the fee, but as of Wednesday evening had not yet returned his license to active status.

Gill, a civil rights attorney and former Homeland Security official, finished first in the June primary, more than four points ahead of finance attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto.

Gill said he completed the state bar’s triennial Minimum Continuing Legal Education requirements by the Jan. 31 deadline but hadn’t uploaded a corresponding statement before the February reporting deadline, which landed him a $75 late fee. Gill said he thought he had paid that fine while paying state bar dues in February, but had accidentally neglected to do so.

The late fee was due June 30, Gill said, but he hadn’t seen an email about it and was under the impression that he had already paid all necessary fees.

“It’s absolutely 100% my responsibility,” he said. “But with three little babies and a law practice and also running for office, I just missed that email.”

Gill said that he was alerted by the state bar of his pending inactive status on July 1 — the Friday before a holiday weekend — and that because that fee couldn’t be paid online, he had overnighted a check to the state bar on July 5.

“I don’t think this raises any issues for voters,” Gill said when asked whether he thought the matter might give some voters pause, saying he had never missed any case deadlines.

Gill will face off against Feldstein Soto in a November runoff election. Gill raised far more money than his opponents in the crowded seven-person primary and finished with 24.2% of the vote to Feldstein Soto’s 19.9%.

Gill, a former Republican who did a stint as a senior policy advisor in the Department of Homeland Security under President George W. Bush, has said the discrimination he faced as a Muslim in the Republican Party sparked his political transformation. He is seen as the more progressive candidate in the race.

Gill has argued that the city attorney’s office has been “unacceptably broad in its prosecution of misdemeanor charges” and has promised to impose a 100-day moratorium on misdemeanor criminal filings, a move Feldstein Soto opposes.

Gill’s endorsements include mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass and Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, as well as Reps. Ami Bera (D-Elk Grove), Ro Khanna (D-Fremont) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

Four of the other five primary candidates — Marina Torres, Richard Kim, Kevin James and Teddy Kapur — have endorsed Feldstein Soto in the runoff, as has the Los Angeles County Democratic Party.