California

A guide to the 2022 Los Angeles city attorney’s race

Candidates for L.A. city attorney sit in a row at a forum.
City attorney candidates Sherri Monica Valle Cole, from left, Hydee Feldstein Soto, Faisal Gill, Kevin James, Teddy Kapur, Richard Kim and Marina Torres participate in a forum at Cal State in April.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
Seven candidates are vying to be Los Angeles city attorney, a job now held by Mike Feuer. Unless a candidate gets more than 50% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary, the top two contenders head to a runoff in November.

The candidates

Fundraising

Here are the latest totals from the L.A. Ethics Commission.

The office

The position has wide duties, according to the city: “As the City’s general counsel, the City Attorney provides advice and opinions on matters of municipal concern, examines contracts and ordinances as to form and legality, and is frequently called upon to interpret the City Charter, federal and state statutes, and other laws that govern Los Angeles. As the City’s chief prosecutor, the City Attorney prosecutes all misdemeanor criminal offenses and infractions occurring in the City of Los Angeles. The City Attorney works closely with local law enforcement agencies to prosecute crimes through the Criminal Branches of the City Attorney’s Office located throughout Los Angeles. The City Attorney’s Office is also a resource for victims and witnesses of crimes, and provides a network of referral services as well as crisis intervention and support. Additionally, the City Attorney administers a number of citywide crime prevention initiatives focused on preserving the quality of life throughout Los Angeles’ neighborhoods. The City Attorney litigates all civil actions on behalf of the City and represents the City, its boards and officers in all civil trials and legal proceedings, in both state and federal court.”

The race

The race has a wide field and no incumbent. One issue is the city attorney’s office connection to the DWP scandal and what various candidates would do about cleaning that up. Housing, homelessness, crime and helping L.A.'s most vulnerable residents have all come up as issues.

California

L.A. city attorney race features a couple of ex-Republicans. And the Daffy Duck factor

In a break from recent tradition, there’s not an incumbent or a well-known elected official among the candidates running to become L.A. city attorney. There are, however, two candidates with former GOP ties.
Al Seib  Los Angeles Times FBI investigators wanted information about cybersecurity and physical security issues at the DWP dating to June 2008, according to a warrant. Above, agents leave the utility’s downtown L.A. headquarters July 22.

California

Former high-level lawyer with L.A. city attorney agrees to plead guilty in DWP scandal

Thomas Peters, a former official in the Los Angeles city attorney’s office, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of aiding and abetting extortion.
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 15, 2022 - - Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, right, discusses employment, homelessness and other issues with a resident while running for mayor of Los Angeles at Woodbine Park in Los Angeles on January 15, 2022. His campaign has been focused on visiting "every neighborhood in L.A." Feuer has been city attorney for eight years, has been on the Los Angeles City Council and in the state Assembly. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

Mike Feuer’s office is dogged by DWP corruption scandal. Will voters care?

City Atty. Mike Feuer is one quarter of the way through a months-long tour of L.A. Voters are asking about everything but the scandal involving one of his former top assistants.

Gary Coronado  Los Angeles Times CITY ATTY.

California

L.A. city attorneys took part in ‘sham lawsuit’ over DWP billing errors, report says

A court-appointed investigator hired to look into the Department of Water and Power billing scandal found that “evidence supports a finding that the city directed and assisted in the city suing itself with a sham lawsuit.” A spokesman for City Atty. Mike Feuer disputed some of the findings.

Some

Gary Coronado  Los Angeles Times CITY ATTY.

California

Under fire, Feuer defends his office’s handling of DWP billing litigation

The report concluded the scheme let opposing attorneys collect $19 million in fees, an amount investigators called “excessive”

