Giuliani disbarred in Washington after pushing Trump’s false 2020 election claims
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was disbarred in Washington on Thursday, months after he lost his law license in New York for pursuing false claims that then-President Trump made about his 2020 presidential election loss.
The brief ruling from the appeals court in Washington, D.C., said Giuliani did not respond to an order to explain why he should not be disbarred in the district after he lost his law license in New York last summer.
Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani, called the decision “an absolute travesty and a total miscarriage of justice.”
Giuliani disbarred in N.Y. as court finds he repeatedly lied about Trump’s 2020 election loss
The Manhattan appeals court rules Rudolph Giuliani, who had his New York law license suspended in 2021, is no longer allowed to practice law in the state.
“Members of the legal community who want to protect the integrity of our justice system should immediately speak out against this partisan, politically motivated decision,” Goodman said in a text message.
The Manhattan appeals court that stripped Giuliani of his law license in July found he repeatedly made false statements about Trump’s 2020 election loss.
Giuliani had argued that he believed the claims he was making on behalf of the Trump campaign were true.
Richer writes for the Associated Press.
