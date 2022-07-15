Advertisement
Share
California

International terminal at San Francisco airport evacuated due to police activity

An empty road in front of a large airport terminal building
An April 2020 file photo shows the international terminal at San Francisco International Airport, where travelers were evacuated Friday night, airport officials said.
(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

Passengers were evacuated from the international terminal at San Francisco International Airport Friday night because of police activity, authorities said.

Airport officials confirmed shortly before 9:30 p.m. that “ongoing police activity” prompted the evacuation and told travelers to avoid the international terminal until further notice.

“AirTrain and BART service are suspended,” the officials said. “Passenger drop-off and pick-up only at the Domestic Terminals.”

Several travelers took to Twitter and other social media sites to post about the evacuation, with one saying they heard an announcement that the international terminal was shut down but that no other information was provided over the airport’s announcement system. Some cited a possible bomb threat, but authorities did not immediately confirm the reason for the evacuation.

Officials with the Bay Area Rapid Transit agency issued an alert at 8:50 p.m. stating that the airport station was closed “due to police activity” and that bus service was available between Millbrae and the airport in both directions.

Advertisement

Information on the nature of the police activity was not provided.

The Times has reached out to airport officials for further information.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement