Threatening call prompts lockdown at Huntington Hospital; suspect in custody

Huntington Hospital in Pasadena.
Huntington Hospital in Pasadena was temporarily placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after receiving a threatening call, officials said.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 

A suspect has been taken into custody on suspicion of making a threatening call to Huntington Hospital that prompted a temporary lockdown of the Pasadena facility on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

A man who was in the emergency room around 2 p.m. phoned in the threat after leaving the building, according to Lisa Derderian, a spokeswoman for the city of Pasadena. The facility was placed on lockdown, with incoming ambulance traffic rerouted to other hospitals, she said.

The hospital resumed normal operations around 6:30 p.m., according to spokesperson Dorey Huston.

Hospital employees were sent a text at 5:41 p.m. saying: “Huntington Hospital received a Code Silver threat via phone. Facility on lockdown, but no need to shelter in place.”

Code Silver is a hospital code for a person with a weapon, an active shooter or a hostage situation, according to the Hospital Assn. of Southern California.

Employees received an “all-clear” alert shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to copies of the messages reviewed by The Times.

The Pasadena Police Department took a suspect into custody around 6:30 p.m, Derderian said. No immediate information was available on what he might be charged with.

This incident comes on the heels of two “swatting” calls that prompted significant law enforcement responses in Southern California.

Swatting occurs when a false crime or emergency is reported at a specific location to provoke an aggressive law enforcement response, often by a SWAT team.

Dozens of heavily armed deputies swarmed Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital on Wednesday evening after a caller told officials he was planning on “shooting up” the San Bernardino County medical facility.

Then on Thursday evening, students were warned to shelter in place at the five undergraduate colleges in the Claremont consortium after the Claremont Police Department received a call warning of a gunman on the campus of Claremont McKenna College.

Neither the Loma Linda Hospital nor the Claremont McKenna calls were deemed credible threats, and it is unknown whether any of the incidents are related.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

