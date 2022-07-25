Off-duty L.A. County sheriff’s deputy reportedly shot during family dispute in Harbor City
An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was reportedly hospitalized after a shooting in Harbor City on Monday night.
Authorities had a suspect in custody after one person was shot at 7:04 p.m. in the 23300 block of Dorset Place, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
Neither Cervantes nor the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department could confirm the victim’s identity.
According to KCBS-TV Channel 2, the injured person is an off-duty deputy and the shooting occurred during “an apparent family dispute.”
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.