Advertisement
Share
California

Off-duty L.A. County sheriff’s deputy reportedly shot during family dispute in Harbor City

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was reportedly hospitalized after a shooting in Harbor City on Monday night.

Authorities had a suspect in custody after one person was shot at 7:04 p.m. in the 23300 block of Dorset Place, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Neither Cervantes nor the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department could confirm the victim’s identity.

According to KCBS-TV Channel 2, the injured person is an off-duty deputy and the shooting occurred during “an apparent family dispute.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement