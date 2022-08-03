1 dead, multiple injured in shooting near Valley Indoor Swap Meet in Panorama City

One person was dead and multiple others were injured in a shooting Wednesday near the Valley Indoor Swap Meet in Panorama City, Los Angeles police officials said.

The incident was reported at 2:27 p.m. near the intersection of Parthenia Street and Tobias Avenue.

Los Angeles police issued an alert indicating that a murder had occurred, with at least three gunshot victims found at the scene. It was unclear whether the gunshot victims included the deceased person.

A suspect described as a male in his 20s was seen leaving the area in a BMW with dark tinted windows, police said.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials said five people with injuries have been found at the scene with at least three people transported to hospitals by ambulance.

LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said the shooting is not related to the nearby Valley Indoor Swap Meet, and the number of injured is still being determined.

This is a developing story and will be updated.