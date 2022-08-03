The Dodgers lost their voice when Vin Scully died. Angelenos lost a family member

For legions of Dodgers fans, Vin Scully was the voice of their beloved baseball team. But for many Angelenos, the ginger-haired broadcaster was more like a family member. A grandfather, a tío — someone whom they welcomed into their homes on game day.

As heartbroken fans mourned Scully’s passing at age 94, it felt, they said Wednesday, like a death in the family.

“It almost felt like I lost my father again,” said Desiree Jackson, who took the bus from skid row to Dodger Stadium to lay flowers and pray at the makeshift memorial that sprang up there overnight. “I fell in love with sports because of my dad, and my brother, and Vin.”

The 44-year-old wore a World Series hat and a long blue dress in honor of the legendary announcer, who died Tuesday at his home in Hidden Hills. Jackson grew up listening to Scully on the radio, and his voice, she said, is inextricable from memories of her late father.

The memorial at the stadium entrance brought an outpouring of offerings and tears. Fans who came to remember the announcer described a figure who transcended divisions and transported fans to the game — from wherever they were listening.

“Generations of my family, that’s how we became Dodgers fans, listening to the broadcast,” said Tiffany Morales, 21, who joined dozens of mourners outside the stadium Wednesday morning. “He was like a grandpa to us.”

Along with saint candles and bouquets, fans left bags of Dodger peanuts, a blue and white striped serape, a baseball with “It’s time for Dodger Baseball” inked above the stitching.

A young bird chirps atop an L.A. Dodgers hat at a memorial for announcer Vin Scully outside Dodger Stadium. (Wesley Lapointe / Los Angeles Times)

A tearful Lupe Guillen of Lincoln Heights brought a single white rose, a Dodger flag and a handful of Mardi Gras beads to add to the memorial.

“I’m brokenhearted,” she said. “My uncles used to live in Chavez Ravine. They got deported, but they would listen to him on the radio in Tijuana. He brought you right to the spot.”

Alain Gomez, 38, looked on with tears in his eyes as he recalled the summers spent listening to Scully on the radio with his brothers. A lifelong Dodgers fan, a guy who bleeds Dodger blue, he wore a new Vin Scully T-shirt and a sleeve of Dodgers tattoos.

“It was what I grew up with,” Gomez said. “The stories he would tell about every player, you knew he loved the game.”

In East L.A., Carlos Ayon parked in front of a Scully mural painted outside of Paradise Sports Bar. In it, a grinning Scully wore a suit with a Lakers jersey over it. Two candles flickered at the base of the wall.

Ayon is a lifelong resident of East LA. He took the day off and planned to snap photos with his Sony a7 II camera at the stadium and here, at Lupe’s Burritos, where a “Vin Scully Av” sign hangs.

Suzanna Jimenez holds her daughter, Isabella Jimenez, while looking with Lorenzo Jimenez at the memorial for lVin Scully outside Dodger Stadium. (Wesley Lapointe / Los Angeles Times)

Growing up in L.A., he said, meant growing up with the Dodgers and with Scully.

“He became basically a family member,” the 36-year-old said, providing life’s background noise, which he found “comforting.”

What he appreciated about Scully, he said, is “the way he painted a picture.”

Ayon gestured at the mural of Scully and the one next to it, of Kobe Bryant.

When Bryant joined the NBA, Ayon was about 10. Although many things changed as he grew up, some things, thankfully, never did.

Bryant and Scully “were the constants,” he said. “That’s why it hits people so hard. Both of their deaths.”

