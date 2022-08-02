Advertisement
Dodgers

Complete coverage: Remembering the life of Dodgers announcer Vin Scully (1927-2022)

Dodgers announcer Vin Scully laughs inside his booth at Dodger Stadium before the start of a game.
(Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
Legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully died Tuesday at age 94. Here’s some of what our staff has written about the broadcasting great now and throughout his celebrated life:

Dodgers Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully puts his headset on prior to a baseball game

Vin Scully, forever the voice of the Dodgers, dead at 94

FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully.

Plaschke: Vin Scully’s voice, a serenade of rebirth, will live on forever in Los Angeles

Vin Scully has died, but his poetic narration of the Dodgers — Los Angeles’ most enduring sports franchise — will ring in our hearts forever.

June 2, 1965

Vin Scully, Dodgers fans and the transistor radio: How an unbreakable bond was formed

For decades, listening to Vin Scully on a transistor radio became part of the quintessential experience for any fan attending a game at Dodger Stadium.

Share your memories of Vin Scully

Vin Scully, the voice of the Dodgers for more than six decades, was a household name in Southern California, where he held a running conversation with baseball fans each season. Share your thoughts and memories of him.

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Retired Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, left speaks during a pregame ceremony honoring language broadcaster Jaime Jarrin inducting him into the Dodger Stadium Ring of Honor at Dodger Stadium on September 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Dodgers icon Vin Scully dies at 94: Reaction from L.A. and the sports world

Los Angeles, the baseball community and others share their memories and condolences for Dodgers icon Vin Scully, who died Tuesday at 94.

1967 file photo of Dodger announcer Vin Scully (foreground) with his announcing teamate Jerry Doggett. - Associated Press

Relive Vin Scully’s call of the final inning of Sandy Koufax’s perfect game

A look back at Vin Scully’s memorable call of Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax’s perfect game at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 9, 1965.

Vin Scully acknowledges the cheers of the crowd during his bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium on July 25, 2013.

Vin Scully wins reader vote as biggest icon in L.A. sports history

The legendary Dodgers announcer outlasts 127 other entrants in a tournament to decide the biggest icon in L.A. sports history.

Vin Scully, a Hall of Fame broadcaster who is in the final days of his 67-year career covering Los Angeles Dodgers baseball games, waves to the fans at Dodger Stadium before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Elliott: Memories of 1950s Vin Scully photos strewn on my living room floor linger

Vin Scully’s death triggers a vivid recollection of sorting through vintage Brooklyn Dodgers photos by Barney Stein for a book.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA MAY 1, 2017-Vin Scully is all smiles as the former broadcaster.

Photos | Remembering the life of Dodgers announcer Vin Scully (1927-2022)

A look back at the life of prolific Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, who worked 67 seasons in the broadcast booth for the team before retiring in 2016.

Vin Scully, with wife Sandi at his side, waves to the crowd during a ceremony honoring the Dodgers broadcaster before the game Sept. 23, 2016, at Dodger Stadium.

Plaschke: Pull up a chair and listen to Vin Scully give a message of hope and optimism

Legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully says the coronavirus outbreak is unlike anything he’s ever seen, but he finds hope in a time of despair.

Vin Scully sits next to his broadcast partner Jerry Doggett while announcing a game at Dodger Stadium in 1967.

From the Archives: The greatest Dodger of them all never wore the uniform

Now that it’s the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Dodgers, a few of the savants were sitting around trying to decide who was the most valuable Dodger in the history of the franchise.

Vin Scully prepares to call a game at Dodger Stadium on July 3, 2012. Scully's broadcast career with the Dodgers began in 1950.

After 67 years of greatness calling Dodgers games, Vin Scully just wants to be remembered as a good man

The young man bid his mother farewell. It was his first day on the job, and he had a train to catch.

FILE - In this Monday, April 11, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers legend Vin Scully, left, with his wife, Sandra Scully.

Plaschke: Vin Scully tries to make most of each day while mourning loss of wife

Vin Scully, legendary voice of the Dodgers, honestly speaks about the January death of his wife, Sandi, with the same elegant grace he delivered on broadcasts.

Dodgers broadcast announcer Vin Scully waves to the crowd while being honored at AT&T Park.

Column: Vin, don’t go! Scully is as eloquent as ever in his farewell Dodgers broadcast

He spoke to the game, to its history, to the unique situation of being honored at a retirement party disguised as a baseball game.

Dodgers Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully puts his headset on prior to a baseball game

Greatest moments in Dodger history No. 9: Vin Scully’s final game at Dodger Stadium

Readers vote Vin Scully’s final game at Dodger Stadium as the ninth-greatest moment in Dodger history.

Bill Plaschke's favorite Vin Scully calls: Sandy Koufax's Perfect Game

Three calls that are arguably Vin Scully’s all-time best

His favorite call It’s a round number, and it’s astounding: Vin Scully has called close to 10,000 Dodgers games.

Chris Erskine and two USC music professors take a look at Vin Scully's melodic play-calling style.

Column: Voice of Dodgers announcer Vin Scully is sweet music to the ears

Tonally, he’s a tenor. Spiritually, he’s Frank Sinatra.

FILE - In this Monday, April 11, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers legend Vin Scully, left, with his wife, Sandra Scully.

‘I would be nothing without you’: Remembering Sandra Scully, the wind beneath Vin’s wings

Sandra Scully’s perfect partnership with Vin Scully, her husband of 47 years, resonates as well as her devotion to her large brood of children and grandchildren.

Longtime Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has dismissed Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's idea of naming a street after him.

Making Vin Scully sound like Vin Scully ‘daunting’ for World Series video script writer

Aaron Cohen, a three-time Sports Emmy winner, wrote the script to the official 2020 World Series film, which means he put words into narrator Vin Scully’s mouth.

Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully speaks during his induction into the team's Ring of Honor before a game May 3, 2017.

Commentary: Vin Scully explains why Dodgers-Giants Game 5 was the biggest in rivalry’s history

A day after L.A. advanced to the NLCS against the Braves, Vin Scully elaborated on why Game 5 of the Dodgers-Giants series was the biggest in the rivalry’s history.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shawn Green throws the ceremonial first pitch before Game 4 of the National League Championship Series baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Dodgers Dugout: How a Vin Scully comment led to Shawn Green giving away his batting gloves

Shawn Green tells how a Vin Scully comment on the air led to him giving away his batting gloves to a kid after each homer he hit.

