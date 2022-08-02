Complete coverage: Remembering the life of Dodgers announcer Vin Scully (1927-2022)
Legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully died Tuesday at age 94. Here’s some of what our staff has written about the broadcasting great now and throughout his celebrated life:
Vin Scully, voice of the Dodgers for more than six decades, died Tuesday
Vin Scully has died, but his poetic narration of the Dodgers — Los Angeles’ most enduring sports franchise — will ring in our hearts forever.
For decades, listening to Vin Scully on a transistor radio became part of the quintessential experience for any fan attending a game at Dodger Stadium.
Vin Scully, the voice of the Dodgers for more than six decades, was a household name in Southern California, where he held a running conversation with baseball fans each season. Share your thoughts and memories of him.
Los Angeles, the baseball community and others share their memories and condolences for Dodgers icon Vin Scully, who died Tuesday at 94.
A look back at Vin Scully’s memorable call of Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax’s perfect game at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 9, 1965.
The legendary Dodgers announcer outlasts 127 other entrants in a tournament to decide the biggest icon in L.A. sports history.
Vin Scully’s death triggers a vivid recollection of sorting through vintage Brooklyn Dodgers photos by Barney Stein for a book.
A look back at the life of prolific Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, who worked 67 seasons in the broadcast booth for the team before retiring in 2016.
Legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully says the coronavirus outbreak is unlike anything he’s ever seen, but he finds hope in a time of despair.
Now that it’s the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Dodgers, a few of the savants were sitting around trying to decide who was the most valuable Dodger in the history of the franchise.
After 67 years of greatness calling Dodgers games, Vin Scully just wants to be remembered as a good man
The young man bid his mother farewell. It was his first day on the job, and he had a train to catch.
Vin Scully, legendary voice of the Dodgers, honestly speaks about the January death of his wife, Sandi, with the same elegant grace he delivered on broadcasts.
He spoke to the game, to its history, to the unique situation of being honored at a retirement party disguised as a baseball game.
Readers vote Vin Scully’s final game at Dodger Stadium as the ninth-greatest moment in Dodger history.
His favorite call It’s a round number, and it’s astounding: Vin Scully has called close to 10,000 Dodgers games.
Tonally, he’s a tenor. Spiritually, he’s Frank Sinatra.
Sandra Scully’s perfect partnership with Vin Scully, her husband of 47 years, resonates as well as her devotion to her large brood of children and grandchildren.
Aaron Cohen, a three-time Sports Emmy winner, wrote the script to the official 2020 World Series film, which means he put words into narrator Vin Scully’s mouth.
A day after L.A. advanced to the NLCS against the Braves, Vin Scully elaborated on why Game 5 of the Dodgers-Giants series was the biggest in the rivalry’s history.
Shawn Green tells how a Vin Scully comment on the air led to him giving away his batting gloves to a kid after each homer he hit.