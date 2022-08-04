Advertisement
Share
California

San Francisco D.A. revokes plea deals, toughens policies on fentanyl cases

Brooke Jenkins addresses a news conference
San Francisco Dist. Atty. Brooke Jenkins addresses a news conference at City Hall in July.
(Santiago Mejia / San Francisco Chronicle)
By Alexandra E. PetriStaff Writer 
Share

Brooke Jenkins, the district attorney of San Francisco, is withdrawing plea deals offered by her predecessor in more than 30 fentanyl-dealing cases in one of the first major shifts in the office’s approach under the new D.A.

The move is part of a raft of policy changes aimed at drug dealers, particularly in fentanyl cases, that could lead to increased incarceration rates and enhanced sentencing.

“We have to make changes now to save lives,” Jenkins said at a news conference Wednesday where she announced the changes.

Under the new policies, those arrested with more than 5 grams of drugs will no longer be diverted to San Francisco’s community courts; dealers selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a school could face enhanced sentences; and “extreme” cases of fentanyl dealing could result in pretrial detention.

Brooke Jenkins addresses a news conference at City Hall, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in San Francisco. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

California

San Francisco’s new D.A. says she can ‘restore order’ while pressing reform. Critics aren’t so sure

After Dist. Atty. Chesa Boudin was recalled, his replacement will be Brooke Jenkins — a prosecutor who quit Boudin’s office to join the campaign against him.

For those whose plea deals are revoked, the district attorney’s office will seek felony charges that could include jail time as part of a new offer, the office said.

“We have to send a strong message that if people choose to sell drugs in our city, that they will be held accountable,” Jenkins said.

The new policies are reversal from those of Chesa Boudin, the previous district attorney, who lost a voter recall effort in June amid sharp pushback from conservative activists and residents who criticized his administration as too progressive and said it made San Francisco unsafe. Jenkins, formerly a homicide prosecutor in Boudin’s office who resigned last October and became a vocal critic of her former boss, campaigned for Boudin’s dismissal.

According to Jenkins’ office, one of the more “egregious” plea deals being revoked involves a defendant involved in six open cases for allegedly dealing fentanyl in the Tenderloin, a neighborhood at the center of the city’s drug crisis. The defendant was in community court and originally offered to be allowed to plead guilty to a single misdemeanor to settle all six cases.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27, 2022: A homeless person sleeps on Ellis Streets in the Tenderloin neighborhood of San Francisco, California Thursday January 27, 2022. Mayor London Breeds efforts to cleanup the Tenderloin neighborhood over the past two years has increased in effort with a her recent State of Emergency. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

California

Column: In San Francisco’s dystopian Tenderloin, the city goes rogue to slow drug overdoses

Facilities where people can use drugs without repercussions remain illegal in California. San Francisco is running one anyway.
Advertisement

Local officials and residents weighed in online, with some criticizing the policy as a return to the failed war on drugs in the 1990s that disproportionately affected people of color and poor communities.

“If District Attorney Jenkins truly wants to address the issues facing our city, she should not be relying on outdated and politically expedient soundbites about harsher enforcement,” Mano Raju, San Francisco’s public defender, said in a statement. “Fifty years of evidence from the war on drugs have shown that these punitive practices have not prevented recidivism nor improved community health and safety.”

Jenkins, who was appointed to the post on an interim basis by Mayor London Breed after Boudin’s ouster from office, faces voters in November, when they’ll decide whether she or another candidate will finish out Boudin’s term.

Boudin announced on Twitter on Thursday that he will not run again in November.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - MAY 04: Ramzy (cq) Diryas (cq), 29, of Port Moody, tightens a tourniquet to find a vein to inject fentanyl while using an injection booth at a supervised consumption site where clients inject pre-obtained illicit drugs under the supervision of staff, located in the Downtown Eastside (DTES) neighborhood. Clean injection equipment such as syringes, cookers, filters, water and tourniquets are supplied, in the Downtown Eastside (DTES) neighborhood on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Supervised consumption sites in the DTES give addicts who use fentanyl, opioids, crystal methamphetamine and other drugs a place to use and get harm reduction supplies; clean syringes, alcohol swabs, sterile water, tourniquets, spoons and filters. On April 14, 2016, provincial health officer Dr. Perry Kendall declared a public health emergency under the Public Health Act due to the significant rise in opioid-related overdose deaths reported in B.C. since the beginning of 2016. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. could get safe injection sites to help address drug overdose deaths

Senate Bill 57 would allow Los Angeles, San Francisco and Oakland to provide a hygienic site where people can inject preobtained drugs. It needs Gov. Newsom’s signature.

California
Alexandra E. Petri

Alexandra E. Petri covers trends and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered live news at the New York Times. A two-time reporting fellow with the International Women’s Media Foundation, she graduated from Penn State with a degree in journalism and international studies.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement