Alexandra E. Petri covers trends and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously was on the Live team at the New York Times, where she helped plan coverage and reported on live events, including the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the R. Kelly trial, the Olympics, the condo collapse in Surfside, Fla., the coronavirus pandemic and the Boston Marathon. Petri even reported on the New York City Marathon while running in it. Petri is a two-time reporting fellow with the International Women’s Media Foundation. She graduated from Penn State with a degree in journalism and international studies.