Former Fresno-area police officer charged with series of on-duty sexual assaults

A former police officer in Fresno County faces federal charges after authorities say he sexually assaulted four women while on active duty as a law enforcement officer.

A federal grand jury returned a 10-count indictment against J. DeShawn Torrence of Corcoran alleging deprivation of constitutional rights under the color of law, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday.

Torrence, 38, “engaged in various forms of nonconsensual sexual conduct, ranging from directing a victim to remove her clothing without a legitimate law enforcement purpose to forcing his victims to engage in sex acts, all while serving as a police officer,” federal officials said.

The incidents occurred multiple times from August 2017 to June 2021 while he served as an officer with the Sanger Police Department, officials said.

Advertisement

Torrence is no longer employed by the department.

According to authorities, four of the counts carry a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Torrance faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison on another count, and one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 on the remaining five counts, officials said.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the FBI at (916) 746-7000.