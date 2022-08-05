Photos: Prayers, memorial for five killed in fiery multi-car crash in Windsor Hills

A registered nurse has been arrested and will be booked on vehicular manslaughter charges in the fiery Windsor Hills crash that killed five people, including a pregnant woman, law enforcement sources confirmed to The Times on Friday.

Nicole Linton, a nurse who is registered to practice in California and Texas, was identified as the driver of the Mercedes-Benz that hurtled down La Brea Ave toward Slauson Avenue between 80 and 100 miles per hour at the time of the crash Thursday afternoon, sources said. She is currently in the hospital and is cooperating with California Highway Patrol investigators.

Authorities are checking Linton’s bloodwork to determine if she was under the influence, according to two law enforcement sources.

California Highway Patrol officers and first responders investigate a crash in which multiple people were killed near a Windsor Hills gas station Thursday.

(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

CHP and other officials investigate a fiery crash where multiple people were killed near a Windsor Hills gas station. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Terrell Simon, right, leaves flowers at a makeshift memorial across the street a day after a fiery multi-car crash that left five dead in Windsor Hills. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

A worker cleans up the scene a day after a fiery multi-car crash left five dead at the corner of La Brea and Slauson Avenues in Windsor Hills.

(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

"Seeing a child seat in the street is something that I'll never forget," said Yana Shmuliver as she wiped a tear remembering those that died in a fiery multi-car crash in Windsor Hills.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 04: CHP and other officials investigate a fiery crash where multiple people were killed near a Windsor Hills gas station at the intersection of West Slauson and South La Brea avenues on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

CHP and other officials investigate a fiery crash where multiple people were killed near a Windsor Hills gas station. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)