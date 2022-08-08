Advertisement
Share
California

Echo Park Lake chain-link fence erected for repairs taken down

A jogger passes sections of fence on the ground.
A jogger on Monday morning runs by fencing that was taken down around Echo Park Lake the night before.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
By Melissa HernandezStaff Writer 
Share

The chain-link fence that’s confined Echo Park Lake for the past year after city officials removed a homeless encampment in order to make repairs was taken down Sunday evening — but not by park rangers.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a person vandalizing the fences, according to Officer Annie Hernandez. She said around 300 feet of chain-link was cut and strewn along the park grounds.

Hanging from a tree in the park was a panel of chain-link fence, with a sign that read, “Community De-Fence!” Another sign read, “People’s Park LA Welcomes U.”

A woman in a pink sweatshirt sitting against a wall with a man placing his hand on her pregnant belly

California

Pregnant, homeless and living in a tent: Meet Mckenzie

In an encampment above the Hollywood Freeway, nothing about Mckenzie Trahan’s future is certain.

The fence has been a topic of scrutiny among locals since it was implemented last year, following the city’s sweep of homeless encampments in the park.

Echo Park was later shut down in March 2021 for renovations, according to park rangers, and the fence was supposed to temporarily close the park while it underwent more than $500,000 worth of repairs. The repairs have been completed and the park has reopened, but a year later, the fence remained in place.

As of Monday morning, there are no known suspects, but park rangers are filing a criminal investigation, Hernandez said.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 25: Valerie Zeller trying to organize her belongings as she is packing outside her tent next other tents at Echo Park Lake Thursday, March 25, 2021 in los Angeles, CA. A fence was put overnight around Echo Park lake last night and the clean up has begun Thursday. People who have been living in tents around the lake were asked to leave and some were helped my agencies to find shelter. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

California

A year after Echo Park Lake encampment removal, few are in permanent housing, report finds

Of the 183 people who were on the ‘Echo Park Lake placements list,’ only 17 were placed in some form of long-term housing, researchers found.
Advertisement

CaliforniaHousing & Homelessness
Melissa Hernandez

Melissa Hernandez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was formerly an intern for The Times’ 2021 summer internship program, during which she covered general assignments on the Metro desk. Hernandez is a University of Florida graduate, where she studied journalism and environmental science, and is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement