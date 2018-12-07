Melissa Hernandez is a Metro reporting intern at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously an investigative/enterprise reporter for Fresh Take Florida, and her work can be found in the Associated Press, U.S. News and World Report, Chicago Tribune and San Francisco Chronicle. Hernandez earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and environmental science from the University of Florida, and is a three-time Society of Professional Journalists award winner. A Miami native, she can now be found chasing sources for interviews around California, eating ice cream or binge-watching “The Golden Girls.”