What you need to know about the trial over the Kobe Bryant crash photos

The trial that began Wednesday in federal court in downtown Los Angeles has it all: celebrity, scandal, drama, bold-faced names. At the heart of the case — Vanessa Bryant vs. the county of Los Angeles — is the troubled Sheriff’s Department, whose deputies are accused of sharing graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others. The city mourned when Kobe and Gianna Bryant were killed. Now we watch to see what will happen when star witnesses take the stand.