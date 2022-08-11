Advertisement
California

Police investigate the fatal stabbing of a homeless man in Studio City

An investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death near the Los Angeles River in Studio City early Wednesday. The victim was found in the 4000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.
(KTLA)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a homeless man, whose body was found along a busy roadway in Studio City this week, according to LAPD.

Officers responded to a call about the discovery of a dead body along Laurel Canyon Boulevard about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, LAPD reported. Christopher Schunemann, the 35-year-old victim, was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple stab wounds “throughout his body,” authorities said.

Schunemann had been unhoused, said Sarah Ardalani, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. No other details were released about the killing.

Homicide detectives asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the death but released no possible descriptions or motive in the case.

Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

