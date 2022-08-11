Police investigate the fatal stabbing of a homeless man in Studio City

Los Angeles police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a homeless man, whose body was found along a busy roadway in Studio City this week, according to LAPD.

Officers responded to a call about the discovery of a dead body along Laurel Canyon Boulevard about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, LAPD reported. Christopher Schunemann, the 35-year-old victim, was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple stab wounds “throughout his body,” authorities said.

Schunemann had been unhoused, said Sarah Ardalani, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. No other details were released about the killing.

Homicide detectives asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the death but released no possible descriptions or motive in the case.