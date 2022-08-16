Man hospitalized after shooting outside Beverly Hills steakhouse

A man was hospitalized Monday night after being shot outside a Beverly Hills steakhouse, police told KABC-TV Channel 7.

The shooting occurred outside Nusr-Et Steakhouse Beverly Hills on North Canon Drive near Clifton Way, police told the station. The restaurant is next to Spago.

The injured man was taken to the hospital, though his condition was not immediately known Tuesday morning.

The area by the restaurant, which is owned by “Salt Bae” butcher Nusret Gökçe,

was blocked off Tuesday, according to KABC.