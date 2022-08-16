Advertisement
California

Man hospitalized after shooting outside Beverly Hills steakhouse

Google street view of the 100 block of N Canon Drive in Beverly Hills.
Google street view of the 100 block of North Canon Drive in Beverly Hills. On Aug. 15, a man was hospitalized after being shot outside of Nusr-Et Steakhouse Beverly Hills in this area.
(Google street view)
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
A man was hospitalized Monday night after being shot outside a Beverly Hills steakhouse, police told KABC-TV Channel 7.

The shooting occurred outside Nusr-Et Steakhouse Beverly Hills on North Canon Drive near Clifton Way, police told the station. The restaurant is next to Spago.

The injured man was taken to the hospital, though his condition was not immediately known Tuesday morning.

The area by the restaurant, which is owned by “Salt Bae” butcher Nusret Gökçe,

was blocked off Tuesday, according to KABC.

Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

