Man fatally stabbed in Beverly Hills following confrontation

Beverly Hills police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man following a confrontation with another individual in the downtown area Saturday afternoon.

Police received a call about 2:50 p.m. reporting “unknown trouble” in the 100 block of Spalding Drive, the department said in a statement. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound and transported him to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing but initial findings indicate there was a confrontation between two male subjects; the other man involved is cooperating with the investigation. There is no threat to public safety at this point, police said.

A witness at the scene told NBC4 News that the man who was stabbed had tried to assault another man who was carrying a baby in his arms. The witness was in his car and pulled over to intervene. The assailant “was not present, he was having some kind of psychotic break, and so it was kind of scary,” according to the witness, who asked to remain anonymous.

He said the man — who had a deep gash on his face — then turned his attention to the witness’s car and tried to grab his dog out of the back seat.

The same witness told ABC7 that the assailant then stumbled over to a nearby apartment building and started banging on the windows. Police arrived and used a taser on the man before taking him away, he said.