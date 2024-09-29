Advertisement
Man fatally stabbed in Beverly Hills following confrontation

Beverly hills city hall in the background with a sign that reads "Beverly Hills" in the foreground
Beverly Hills police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man following a confrontation with another individual.
(AFP / Getty Images)
By Jenny GoldStaff Writer 
Beverly Hills police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man following a confrontation with another individual in the downtown area Saturday afternoon.

Police received a call about 2:50 p.m. reporting “unknown trouble” in the 100 block of Spalding Drive, the department said in a statement. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound and transported him to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing but initial findings indicate there was a confrontation between two male subjects; the other man involved is cooperating with the investigation. There is no threat to public safety at this point, police said.

A witness at the scene told NBC4 News that the man who was stabbed had tried to assault another man who was carrying a baby in his arms. The witness was in his car and pulled over to intervene. The assailant “was not present, he was having some kind of psychotic break, and so it was kind of scary,” according to the witness, who asked to remain anonymous.

He said the man — who had a deep gash on his face — then turned his attention to the witness’s car and tried to grab his dog out of the back seat.

The same witness told ABC7 that the assailant then stumbled over to a nearby apartment building and started banging on the windows. Police arrived and used a taser on the man before taking him away, he said.

Jenny Gold

Jenny Gold covers early childhood development and education for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2023, she spent nearly 14 years covering healthcare for radio and print as a senior correspondent at Kaiser Health News. Her stories have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Atlantic, NPR, Reveal and Marketplace, among others. A Berkeley native, she is a graduate of Brown University and was previously a Kroc fellow at NPR.

