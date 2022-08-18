Public’s help sought in finding woman last seen in Altadena

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking help in locating a 23-year-old woman who went missing last month.

Jai Rmanii Hicks, also known as Rmanii, was last seen July 16 at around 3 p.m. on the 200 block of West Woodbury Road in Altadena, authorities said on Twitter. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a brown backpack.

Rmanii is 5 feet 10, about 185 pounds, with shoulder-length, red hair styled in dreadlocks, and brown eyes, the Sheriff’s Department said on Facebook. She has three tattoos, including an ankh tattoo, the Egyptian symbol of life, on her ankle; a picture of a girl on her right thigh; and a tribal symbol below her chest.

Her family is concerned about her well-being and is asking for the public’s help, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

Anyone who wants to make an anonymous tip can call Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, visit lacrimestoppers.org, or use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website.