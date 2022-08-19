‘It’s just horrifying’: Someone cut off the beaks of two park ducks in Fountain Valley

Two ducks that were recently found starving in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley after someone severed the birds’ beaks and abandoned them in the park unable to eat had to be euthanized, authorities said.

The birds had to be put down because of the severity of their wounds, and their inability to eat, said Debbie McGuire, executive director at the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach. Officials are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for mutilating the wild animals.

“It’s just horrifying,” McGuire said.

The two birds were still alive when they were both brought in to the center, a nonprofit group that helps care for injured wildlife. “I feel like it could have been just purely malicious,” she said of their wounds.

The first duck was taken to the center on July 31 by a member of the public, she said. Two weeks later, someone alerted OC Animal Care about a second duck at the park with similar injuries.

Officials are concerned additional animals may have been harmed, but were perhaps taken by coyotes or other predators.

OC Animal Care, OC Park Rangers, and officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife have been contacted about the attacks. McGuire said law enforcement officials with the agencies have also been given a video obtained by a resident who recorded two people who appeared to be injuring ducks. The ducks sounded like they were in distress, McGuire said.

The incidents have raised concerns about attacks to animals to the large urban park, which attracts a variety of wildlife with its two fishing lakes and vast green space. On Thursday night, McGuire said, she received a second video that showed two pond turtles that appeared to have been beheaded sometime in mid-July.

“It’s atrocious” she said.

Officials are asking anyone with information on the attacks to call CalTip at 888-334-2258, or OC Animal Care at 714-935-6848.