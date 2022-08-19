Motorist arrested in fatal hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in Fullerton

A motorist has been arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run collision of a 67-year-old bicyclist in Fullerton on Thursday, police said.

Jonathan Ocampos, 21, from Anaheim was arrested late Thursday afternoon on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter, the Fullerton Police Department said in a new release.

Ocampos was driving a green 1999 Ford F-250 traveling westbound on Chapman Avenue at about 5 a.m. when he struck Andrade from behind as he approached Ladera Vista Drive, police said. Ocampos then fled the scene.

“The bicyclist was thrown from his bike, hitting a brick planter,” police said in a statement. “The vehicle continued westbound on Chapman Avenue, leaving a debris field as it struck the sidewalk multiple times.”

Arriving at the scene, officers found the bicyclist, whom family identified as Elfego Andrade, lying in the street. Andrade was transported to a local hospital, where he died, authorities said.

Police were later contacted by a witness who was following Ocampos’ truck traveling westbound on Chapman Avenue. The vehicle was missing a tire, the witness said.

The witness followed the truck to the area of Delphine and Jacaranda Place, where Ocampos exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said. He later called police and turned himself in.

Andrade’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. They said Andrade was biking to work when the collision occurred and had just celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary with his wife, according to the website.

“He was a god-fearing man who worked incredibly hard to support his family,” according to the family statement. “He was an incredible husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. We ask that you pray for our family in our time of need as we grieve. We want to thank everyone for the endless love and support we have been receiving.”

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Accident Investigator J. Manes at (714) 738-6812 or email joshua.manes@fullertonpd.org.