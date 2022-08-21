17-year-old dies in South L.A. after he was intentionally run over, police say

A 17-year-old was killed early Sunday when he was intentionally run over by two different drivers outside an underground party in South L.A., police said.

The incident began when an argument broke out about 3 a.m. at the party attended by an estimated 150 teens in a parking lot in an industrial neighborhood at Avalon Boulevard and East 62nd Street, Los Angeles police told KTLA.

The two drivers involved arrived at the party in a single car, police said. One of them got out and jumped in an unattended vehicle that was left running in front of the party.

The first car followed as both drove a short distance before turning around and heading back toward the party. There, one car followed by the next struck the teen, LAPD spokeswoman Norma Eisenman said.

“Suspect one intentionally struck a pedestrian ... who was standing in the street,” Eisenman said. “Suspect two followed suspect one and also intentionally ran over the victim after he was injured lying on the ground.”

Advertisement

The two drivers remain at large.

“They choose to run him over intentionally and then not one, but both vehicles run him over,” Eisenman said.

The victim’s identity was not released. But KTLA identified him as a rising senior at Santee High School.