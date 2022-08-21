Body of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni found in Northern California reservoir, divers say

A volunteer team of divers said Sunday that it had found the vehicle and body of Kiely Rodni, a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since early August and was last seen at a party near Truckee, Calif.

The dive team, Adventures with Purpose, posted on social media at around 2:30 p.m. from Prosser Reservoir: “Car is upside down in only 14' of water. We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside.” The group wrote that the family had been notified.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post that it was “aware of this information and have additional staff en route to meet with Adventures With Purpose.”

Rodni was last seen about 12:30 a.m. at an Aug. 6 party attended by 200 to 300 teens near the Prosser Family Campground, which sits next to the reservoir, authorities said. Her vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CRV with California license plate 8YUR127, was also missing.

Rodni’s phone hadn’t been in service since the party, and authorities had been treating the case as an abduction. Earlier Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that the public had submitted more than 1,800 tips about Rodni’s potential whereabouts.

Adventures with Purpose is an “underwater sonar search and recovery dive team helping families locate missing loved ones underwater,” according to its Facebook page. Prosser Reservoir is in Tahoe National Forest, 10 minutes north of Truckee.

Kiely’s mother gave an impassioned plea Aug. 7 for the public to help find her daughter.

“We just want her home, we’re so scared, we miss her so much,” Lindsey Rodni-Nieman said in a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. “And Kiely, we love you so much and if you’re seeing this, please just come home. I want nothing more than to hug you.”