LAPD, in crackdown on street takeovers, reportedly arrests 40 and impounds dozens of cars

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested 40 people over two days as part of a crackdown on illegal street takeovers, according to a report by KTTV-TV Channel 11.

The Friday and Saturday operation led to the arrest of one person wanted for attempted murder and another wanted for hit-and-run, police told the station.

The LAPD said many takeovers were stopped before they could even get started and that dozens of cars were impounded, the station reported.

Takeovers, also known as sideshows, have surged since the COVID-19 pandemic began and roads emptied out. In the last eight months, six people have died at or near the events.

In Los Angeles, there were 500 reported street takeovers in the first six months of 2021, according to LAPD data. That number surged to 705 in the same span this year, police reported.

Enforcement efforts alone will not solve the problem, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said.

“We’re not going to arrest our way out of this,” he said at a recent Police Commission meeting. “Despite the hundreds of impounds and citations and arrests, we still see the proliferation of this.”