Shooting of tow truck driver in San Diego’s Palm City prompts SWAT standoff

A tow truck driver was repossessing a car when he was confronted and shot about 1 a.m., prompting a SWAT standoff, San Diego police said

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
SAN DIEGO — 

A tow truck driver was shot in the arm as he tried to repossess a car in San Diego’s Palm City neighborhood early Friday, prompting an hours-long SWAT standoff, police said.

The shooting occurred about 1 a.m. as the driver started to remove the car at a large apartment complex, San Diego police Officer David O’Brien said.

A group of people confronted the driver, and the woman believed to be the car’s owner pulled out a gun and shot the driver, O’Brien said.

The group retreated into the complex. The wounded driver fled and called 911.

SWAT officers responded and surrounded the building, and a standoff ensued.

O’Brien said people came out of the apartment building about 7:45 a.m., but it was unclear if any of them had been involved in the confrontation or shooting.

Teri Figueroa

