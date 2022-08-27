Advertisement
California

Man steals Cal Fire vehicle, leads deputies on 100-mph chase in Northern California

Flames burn trees behind a Cal Fire pickup truck on a road
A Cal Fire utility vehicle was stolen Friday by a man who led authorities on a high-speed chase, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. Above, a Cal Fire truck at the Carr fire in Whiskeytown, Calif., in 2018.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A Nevada man accused of stealing a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection vehicle and leading authorities on a high-speed chase, at times going about 100 mph, was arrested Friday.

Deputies were notified around 1:11 p.m. that Cal Fire law enforcement personnel were following a department utility vehicle that had recently been stolen from Highway 89 near McCloud, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s units joined the chase as the stolen vehicle approached the Miner Street exit on Interstate 5 and tried to stop the vehicle, but they weren’t successful, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver continued northbound on the interstate, accelerating to speeds of about 100 mph, deputies said.

During the chase, the driver, who was later identified as 35-year-old Jeremy Austin Estep of Fernley, Nev., drove erratically, deputies said.

Estep crossed the median and headed southbound on the 5 before leaving the freeway and heading into Yreka, deputies said.

“The pursuit continued into the area of North View Drive in Yreka where Estep stopped and fled the vehicle on foot,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Deputies continued their pursuit on foot where he was soon apprehended.”

He was arrested and booked into Siskiyou County Jail on suspicion of two felonies — evading and auto theft — and misdemeanor resisting arrest, deputies said.

A Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit representative could not be reached for comment or further details.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

