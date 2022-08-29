Advertisement
California

Don’t beat the heat wave at these L.A. County beaches: Bacteria levels spur water warnings

A girl surfs near the Santa Monica Pier in July.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Los Angeles County public health officials issued ocean water warnings for four beaches Monday after recent tests found high bacterial levels in the water.

The Santa Monica Pier, Mother’s Beach in Marina del Rey, inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro and Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu are covered by the Department of Public Health advisory.

Visitors to the beaches are advised to avoid swimming and other activities because bacterial levels exceeded state health standards when they were last tested.

Swimming in the waters could cause illness, the Department of Public Health said.

Long Beach, CA - August 28: A wakeboarder gets air while being pulled behind a boat on the cool water amid a hot summer day at Marine Stadium in Alamitos Bay, Long Beach, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. A heat wave is forecasted to take affect in Southern California this week. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Get ready for Southern California’s hottest and longest heat wave of the year

Excessive heat, with temperatures reaching triple digits, is forecast for this week and into Labor Day weekend.

The waters off the Santa Monica Pier are among the dirtiest in L.A. County, with the beach receiving an F grade in Heal the Bay’s annual beach “report card” in June. A portion of Mother’s Beach also received an F; two other sections received Bs.

Cabrillo and Topanga Canyon beaches both received As.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

