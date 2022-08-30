Everything you need to know about the San Diego State, Matt Araiza gang rape allegations
A civil lawsuit filed in August in state court accuses three past and present San Diego State University football players — including top punter Matt Araiza — of gang raping a 17-year-old girl last year at an off-campus party.
The lawsuit comes as San Diego State faces ongoing criticism after a Times investigation found that the university decided not to alert the campus community about the alleged gang rape and waited more than seven months to launch its own investigation.