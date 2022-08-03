Advertisement
California

Aztecs coach vows full cooperation in SDSU probe into football player rape allegation

The head of a man wearing eyeglasses.
San Diego State football coach Brady Hoke speaks with the media during Wednesday’s Zoom call.
(Zoom)

San Diego State head coach doesn’t answer follow-up questions on the incident, citing ongoing investigations by police and the university.

By Kirk Kenney
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego State University head football coach Brady Hoke on Wednesday said the team would “cooperate fully” in the investigation into allegations that several players raped a high school girl at an off-campus party last fall.

The coach addressed the investigation — but did not take questions — at the top of a news conference in advance of the team’s fall camp, which opens Friday.

On Monday, SDSU President Adela de la Torre said the school had just launched its own inquiry into the allegations, nine months after being told by San Diego police to hold off in order to avoid interfering with the criminal investigation. The university said the police notified school officials on July 22 that a “vital portion” of the criminal investigation had been completed, allowing SDSU to proceed with its administrative review.

The young woman, who was 17 at the time of the alleged attack, and her father spoke out publicly last week about their frustrations with the school’s lack of action.

Little has been released about the police investigation, other than confirmation that one was still active.

“SDPD has not yet confirmed names of suspects or any charges to SDSU in the case in which student-athletes are alleged to have been involved,” Hoke said Wednesday.

“We are committed to hold accountable students found to have violated ... university policies.”

Hoke said that the team and its staff will assist the investigation in any way they can, and that their “hearts go out truly to the victim.”

“Being a father myself, joined by others on the staff, we will not tolerate this type of alleged behavior within our football program,” he said.

Hoke closed his comments by saying the criminal investigation and SDSU’s now-active process prevented him from discussing the matter further.

He pivoted to his thoughts on fall camp and then took questions about the upcoming season.

At one point, a reporter returned to the rape allegations with a more general question: “Coming into this year, what steps are you taking to make sure that things like this aren’t happening this year with your players?”

Hoke began to answer but was interrupted by an athletic department media relations official, who reiterated that “as Coach mentioned, he cannot share any details at this time and I direct you to the public website providing information about the off-campus incident and the actions the university continues to take.”

CaliforniaSports
Kirk Kenney

Kirk Kenney joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 1985, shortly after graduating from San Diego State, where he majored in business (real estate) and minored in journalism. He was born in Escondido and raised in La Mesa, where he attended Helix High School in the post-Bill Walton and pre-Reggie Bush era, and now lives in the North County community of Santaluz. Kirk has covered everything from the preps to the pros through the years and his primary beat is now SDSU football. He recalls with particular fondness the Chargers practicing at La Mesa’s Sunset Park in the early 1970s, the Padres reaching the 1984 and 1998 World Series and Torrey Pines hosting the 2008 U.S. Open. Kirk has made 10 trips to Omaha, Neb., for the College World Series and recommends the event for everyone’s bucket list. Kirk has won numerous awards, mostly for bowling.

