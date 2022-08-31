Advertisement
California

Thieves are targeting seniors, Glendale police say. How to avoid ‘distraction theft’

Exterior of the Glendale Police Department headquarters
(Google street view)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
The Glendale Police Department is warning residents about “distraction thefts” targeting senior citizens.

Thieves typically come up with a ruse in order to approach victims, such as asking for directions or giving them jewelry, and then remove the victim’s jewelry while giving them a hug, police said in a Tuesday social media post.

Thieves have been targeting men and women who are walking alone and steal their jewelry while leaving them with costume jewelry or another item of little or no value, authorities said. This is either done by force or by sleight of hand, without victims knowing they had just been robbed.

The thieves often work in teams, with a male driver and a female passenger who commits the theft, police said. The thieves’ vehicle may contain multiple women or children. The suspects mainly stay in the vehicle and call the victim over to them. Common locations include grocery store parking lots and residential streets.

Police advised people to walk in groups, pay attention to their surroundings, look out for people or vehicles that may be following them or appear out of place, and either avoid wearing jewelry or keep it hidden under clothing. Report suspicious activity by calling 911 or (818) 548-4911.

The Glendale Police Department said it responded to more than 30 distraction thefts in 2021.

California
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

