Hate crime attacks on a transgender woman under investigation by LAPD

The LAPD released several images of one of the three suspects being sought in repeated attacks on a transgender woman in the Westlake area.

Los Angeles police detectives are asking for the public’s help locating several suspects who have been linked to repeated hate crimes against a transgender woman in the city’s Westlake neighborhood.

The agency released photos of the three suspects Monday, hoping to identify the men. Detectives also said there may be additional victims who they hoped would come forward.

Earlier this month, one of the suspects allegedly sexually assaulted the 61-year-old woman after she rejected his advances inside her Westlake store, LAPD officials said in a news release. Upon discovering she was transgender, the suspect “pulled away and threatened to kill the victim,” before leaving.

The second and third suspects being sought by the LAPD in connection with attacks on a woman in Westlake. (Los Angeles Police Department.)

But the suspect later returned to the location on several occasions with additional people, and together they “committed hate crimes against the victim,” the release said.

One time, they hit her with a skateboard; another time, they pepper-sprayed her, police officials said. Most recently, one threw some sort of liquid on the woman while another attempted to stun her with a Taser.

Anyone with information or who may have been a victim of other attacks can call LAPD’s Rampart Division detectives at (213) 484-3495 or call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.