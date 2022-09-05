Advertisement
California

Large blaze engulfs commercial buildings in Boyle Heights; four firefighters injured

An aerial view of smoke rising from buildings
Authorities battle a fire that burned several commercial buildings Monday afternoon in Boyle Heights.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Jaimie Ding
Jessica Garrison
Several commercial buildings in Boyle Heights were engulfed in flames Monday afternoon, injuring four firefighters who were taken to hospitals, officials said.

More than 180 firefighters took two hours to extinguish the blaze, which was reported at 2:12 p.m. in the 2800 block of East 11th Street, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange.

The flames eventually spread to five connected commercial structures, and the roof of one building partially collapsed, he said.

Firefighters performed defensive operations: They did not enter any of the burning buildings, instead spraying water from the outside and dousing adjacent structures to prevent the fire from spreading.

Nineteen fire engines and 13 trucks responded to the blaze, enough to allow crew swaps so that firefighters in full gear could seek relief from the extreme heat, Prange said.

Jaimie Ding

Jaimie Ding is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times, she wrote for the Oregonian, the Sacramento Bee, the Associated Press and Claremont Colleges newspaper, the Student Life. Ding was raised in the Portland, Ore., area and graduated from Scripps College with a degree in politics. Outside of journalism, she’s also passionate about good food and live music. She is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

Jessica Garrison

Jessica Garrison writes about Northern California for the Los Angeles Times. She has previously covered Los Angeles City Hall, courts, education and the environment. As a reporter, her work has won a National Magazine Award for Public Service, among other honors. Work she has edited has won a George Polk Award and was a finalist for a Goldsmith Prize. Her book, “The Devil’s Harvest,” told the story of a contract killer who stalked Central Valley farm towns for years while authorities failed to bring him to justice. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley.

