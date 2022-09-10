Two firearms stolen in burglary at home of L.A. mayoral candidate Karen Bass

A burglar or burglars broke into the home of Rep. Karen Bass on Friday evening and made off with two firearms, the Los Angeles mayoral candidate said in a statement released Saturday.

In the brief statement, Bass said she came home Friday to find signs of a break-in and that police were called. She said the thief or thieves stole two firearms, which had been “safely and securely stored,” but left behind cash, electronics and other valuables.

“It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too many Angelenos have faced,” Bass said. The congresswoman lives in Baldwin Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Bass communications director Sarah Leonard Sheahan confirmed to The Times that the guns belonged to the congresswoman and that they were secured in a lockbox. No one was home at the time of the break-in, Leonard Sheahan said.

Neither Leonard Sheahan nor Bass’ statement provided more details, such as what type of guns were stolen.

When reached for comment after the statement’s release, LAPD officials said they were checking their records for further details about the incident.

“We haven’t released any information specifically as far as when” the break-in occurred, said Officer J. Chavez, a department spokesperson.

Burglaries are up 15 percent citywide this year compared to last year. Both Bass and her mayoral rival Rick Caruso have vowed to crack down on crime as part of their campaigns.

Bass’ campaign web site notes that “gun violence and homicides in Los Angeles are now at their highest point in fifteen years.”

Bass first learned how to handle a weapon in Los Angeles in the late 1970s when she was a California organizer for the Venceremos Brigade, a group founded by young Americans to show solidarity with the Cuban revolution, The Times reported in 1983.

The group, which Bass was a leader of, was regularly surveilled by undercover agents with the Los Angeles Police Department. As one of several plaintiffs, Bass and the American Civil Liberties Union sued the department and several former undercover officers, claiming that authorities were illegally spying on them.

During the case, then-LAPD Chief Daryl F. Gates accused Bass of going to Cuba to “learn guerrilla warfare,” The Times reported.

At the time, she said the trips were purely educational, to learn about Cuban society and to give back to the community.

“No one ever came in contact with the Cuban military or received any type of military training,” Bass told The Times in 1983. “The person who taught me how to shoot was Officer Jon Dial…He encouraged many different folks who had leadership responsibilities in the L.A. progressive community to learn how to use weapons.”

Dial, The Times reported, was one of the officers being sued.

Bass, a six-term member of Congress representing parts of the Westside and South Los Angeles, has built a double-digit lead over billionaire mall developer Rick Caruso in polls for the mayor’s race, with less than two months before election day.

The race has intensified in recent days, with Bass and Caruso pressing each other to come clean about their dealings with USC, which has been rocked by multiple scandals in recent years.

Bass is facing fresh questions about a $95,000 scholarship that USC granted her in 2011, which federal prosecutors declared “critical” to their investigation into alleged corruption within the university’s social work program.