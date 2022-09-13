Advertisement
Share
California

Bakersfield student, 13, arrested after middle school employee exposed to fentanyl

Fentanyl-laced pills inside a bag
Fentanyl-laced pills are shown inside a bag. A 13-year-old student was taken into custody in Bakersfield after allegedly bringing fentanyl pills to school.
(Drug Enforcement Administration)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share

A middle school student was arrested in Bakersfield last week after bringing fentanyl pills to school and causing a school employee to overdose, authorities said.

The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a report of a 13-year-old student at Chipman Junior High School possessing fentanyl on Friday at about 9:05 a.m., police said in a Facebook post.

While police were on the way to the school, they received a report of a yard supervisor possibly overdosing after coming into contact with the pills, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Unified School District, LAUSD headquarters building

California

After 3 teens overdose, school districts warn of fentanyl-laced ecstasy pills

Los Angeles County schools are sounding the alarm over fentanyl-laced ecstasy pills after three high school students overdosed.

A Kern High School District police officer arrived at the scene and administered Narcan, a medication used to treat opioid overdoses, to the school employee, who was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Advertisement

Police said they discovered the student brought to school about 150 fentanyl pills, which were disguised as Percocet painkiller pills. The yard supervisor discovered the pills after the student got into a fight with another student, police said, adding that the 13-year-old also had about $300.

The student was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sales purposes. Authorities said they don’t know if pills had been sold and distributed to other students. The investigation into how the student got the pills is ongoing.

Police encouraged parents to have conversations with their children about the dangers of fentanyl, which can be disguised as other drugs.

LOS ANGELES CA THURSDAY MAY 5, 2022 - A crime scene investigator leaves the scene where three men were found dead in an apartment building at 650 South Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles from a fentanyl overdose Thursday morning, May 5, 2022. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

California families who lost loved ones to fentanyl-laced drugs press lawmakers to act

Parents whose children died of fentanyl-laced pills are demanding stricter penalties and are lobbying Silicon Valley for social media protections.

CaliforniaEducation
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement