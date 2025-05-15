Three sixth-graders bring gun, ammo to Orange County middle school

Three students were detained at a middle school this week after allegedly bringing a gun and ammunition, Fountain Valley police said.

Officers responded to a report that a student possibly had a firearm at Vista View Middle School on Monday, according to the Fountain Valley Police Department.

It was not an active shooter incident, police said.

Officers allegedly discovered a handgun and ammunition while searching the students’ backpacks, officials said.

Three sixth-grade students, whose names were not released, were detained. Two of the students were arrested and booked at the Orange County juvenile hall. The third was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

“Preliminary investigation indicates this was not an active shooter incident,” police said in a statement. “It appears to be an isolated event, and there is no ongoing threat to campus safety. Out of an abundance of caution, FVPD will maintain an increased presence at the school in the coming days to ensure the continued safety of students, staff, and families.”

“FVPD remains deeply committed to protecting our schools and community. As always, if you see something, say something.”

Vista View Middle School Principal Manny Quezada assured parents that the safety of students on campus is a priority. The campus remained open Tuesday following the incident.

“The situation was investigated and has been resolved. Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased police presence on campus today to ensure that students, staff and our community feel secure and have direct access to law enforcement support. We are fully committed to maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment for all,” Quezada said in an email to parents on Tuesday.

