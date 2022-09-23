Advertisement
Six-vehicle crash on 105 Freeway leaves eight injured

Traffic on the eastbound 105 Freeway was backed up because of a multi-car collision Friday. Eight people were transported to a hospital.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A multi-vehicle crash on the 105 Freeway left eight people injured Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the 105 near the 405 Freeway interchange, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Authorities received reports of the six-vehicle crash at 3:54 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Eight patients were transported, though none suffered critical injuries, firefighters said. Their ages and genders were not available.

There were no known arrests or charges related to the crash as of Friday evening, according to the highway patrol.

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

