UCLA’s annual volunteer day puts a shine on veterans’ headstones

UCLA’s annual volunteer day expanded this year, uniting more than 2,000 Bruins and Trojans in more than 60 volunteer projects.
Hundreds of volunteers honored veterans Saturday by cleaning headstones at the Los Angeles National Cemetery.
After the headstones were sprayed with an environmentally friendly enzyme, participants were asked to scrub them for 20-30 seconds with water and brush. The enzyme did the rest of the work.
