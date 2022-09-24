California

UCLA’s annual volunteer day puts a shine on veterans’ headstones

Jackie Toenniessen brought her children to clean veterans' headstones.
UCLA alumni Jackie Toenniessen, 36, center, brought her children Isabelle, 8, left, and Nicolas, 4, to Los Angeles National Cemetery to clean veterans’ headstones Saturday.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
By Irfan KhanStaff Photographer 
UCLA’s annual volunteer day expanded this year, uniting more than 2,000 Bruins and Trojans in more than 60 volunteer projects.

Hundreds of volunteers honored veterans Saturday by cleaning headstones at the Los Angeles National Cemetery.

After the headstones were sprayed with an environmentally friendly enzyme, participants were asked to scrub them for 20-30 seconds with water and brush. The enzyme did the rest of the work.

Volunteers in Los Angeles National Cemetery to clean veterans' headstones.
Volunteers from UCLA and USC in Los Angeles National Cemetery to clean veterans’ headstones.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Mikaela Garcia, 20, left, Eunice Kim and Justin Lee carry heavy buckets.
Mikaela Garcia, 20, left, Eunice Kim, 21, and Justin Lee, 19, volunteers from USC, carry heavy buckets.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Sangmin Lim, a UCLA graduate student, cleansa headstone
Sangmin Lim, 30, a UCLA graduate student, cleans a headstone.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Volunteers in Los Angeles National Cemetery
Volunteers in the cemetery.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Allison Kim and Kennedy Snyder, both USC students, clean veterans' headstones
Allison Kim, 20, left, and Kennedy Snyder, 20, both USC students, clean veterans’ headstones.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Emma Chan, 3, daughter of a UCLA alumni, rushes to clean a headstone
Emma Chan, 3, daughter of a UCLA alumni, rushes to cleana headstone.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Irfan Khan

Irfan Khan has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1996. He previously served as a freelance photographer for the publication beginning in 1989. Khan started his career as a commercial photographer in 1973 in Pakistan and moved to Dubai in 1977, where he worked for an advertising agency and at a leading English newspaper. Khan’s assignments have taken across Southern California and the U.S. Internationally, he has photographed the Hajj in Saudi Arabia and war zones of the Pakistan/Afghanistan border in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. He was part of the team awarded the Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for coverage of the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino. In his spare time, he enjoys listening to semi-classical music of the Indian subcontinent and playing cricket on Sundays.

