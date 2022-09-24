UCLA’s annual volunteer day puts a shine on veterans’ headstones

UCLA’s annual volunteer day expanded this year, uniting more than 2,000 Bruins and Trojans in more than 60 volunteer projects.

Hundreds of volunteers honored veterans Saturday by cleaning headstones at the Los Angeles National Cemetery.

After the headstones were sprayed with an environmentally friendly enzyme, participants were asked to scrub them for 20-30 seconds with water and brush. The enzyme did the rest of the work.

Volunteers from UCLA and USC in Los Angeles National Cemetery to clean veterans’ headstones. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Mikaela Garcia, 20, left, Eunice Kim, 21, and Justin Lee, 19, volunteers from USC, carry heavy buckets. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Sangmin Lim, 30, a UCLA graduate student, cleans a headstone. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Volunteers in the cemetery. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Allison Kim, 20, left, and Kennedy Snyder, 20, both USC students, clean veterans’ headstones. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)